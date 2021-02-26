Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 13,116 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 250.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,116 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in ResMed were worth $3,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in ResMed by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 90,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,233,000 after acquiring an additional 8,825 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in ResMed by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,820,822 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,024,714,000 after acquiring an additional 124,340 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in ResMed by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in ResMed by 135.1% during the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 3,435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in ResMed by 25.0% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 17,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RMD. Credit Suisse Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.83.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $194.98 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $108.85 and a one year high of $224.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.14 and a 200-day moving average of $195.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. ResMed had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The company had revenue of $800.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. ResMed’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 32.77%.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total transaction of $527,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,760,286. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total transaction of $506,328.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,141,941.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,825 shares of company stock valued at $3,699,847. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

