Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 115,136 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 426.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,136 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in FOX were worth $4,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in FOX by 131.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FOX during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in FOX by 1,947.0% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in FOX during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in FOX by 480.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FOXA shares. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of FOX from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of FOX in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.95.

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $33.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.69. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.81 and a fifty-two week high of $40.73.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.55%.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

