Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $4.64 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 92.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,820 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,531 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,098,423,000 after buying an additional 2,132,996 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,680,445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,501,360,000 after purchasing an additional 560,751 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of PayPal by 13.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,044,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,781,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,599 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PayPal by 11.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,452,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,665,388,000 after purchasing an additional 839,901 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in PayPal by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,529,776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,592,000 after buying an additional 253,341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on PayPal from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on PayPal from $291.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on PayPal in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.68.

PYPL stock opened at $253.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $297.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,056,524.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total value of $5,316,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,384,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 109,323 shares of company stock valued at $28,511,638. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

