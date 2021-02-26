Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 40,615 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 235.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,866 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,615 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $3,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Western Digital by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 29,630 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management increased its stake in Western Digital by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 94,154 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Permit Capital LLC increased its stake in Western Digital by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Permit Capital LLC now owns 122,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,791,000 after acquiring an additional 27,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Western Digital by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,566,307 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $86,758,000 after acquiring an additional 257,500 shares during the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $67.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.86 and its 200 day moving average is $45.88. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $71.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.75 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WDC shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Western Digital from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Western Digital from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Western Digital from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Western Digital from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

In related news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $1,362,281.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

