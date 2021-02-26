Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 38,781 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 141.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,781 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $3,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 267,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,199,000 after purchasing an additional 33,523 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III now owns 141,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 113,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after acquiring an additional 21,903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,976 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,798,859.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 98,870 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $4,929,658.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,767,947 shares of company stock valued at $100,977,149. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SCHW opened at $63.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.13. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $65.43. The stock has a market cap of $118.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 1.17.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SCHW. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.77.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

