IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IGM Biosciences Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of engineered Immunoglobulin M antibodies for the treatment of cancer patients. The company’s lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM, which are in clinical stage. IGM Biosciences Inc. is based in Mountain View, California. “

IGMS has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on IGM Biosciences from $88.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Wedbush cut shares of IGM Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IGM Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.88.

Shares of IGMS opened at $83.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.72 and a beta of -1.12. IGM Biosciences has a 52 week low of $27.55 and a 52 week high of $133.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.04.

In other news, Director Jakob Haldor Topsoe acquired 111,111 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $90.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,945,410. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $155,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,947 shares of company stock valued at $521,824 in the last three months. Company insiders own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in IGM Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 10.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the third quarter worth $216,000. 47.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with B cell NHL and other B cell malignancies.

