Idle (IDLE) Achieves Market Cap of $14.13 Million

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. One Idle token can currently be purchased for about $12.22 or 0.00025982 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Idle has traded down 44% against the US dollar. Idle has a market capitalization of $14.13 million and $584,581.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $229.04 or 0.00487080 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00065596 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.48 or 0.00081841 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00057309 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.83 or 0.00074079 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $218.79 or 0.00465277 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Idle Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,156,412 tokens. Idle’s official website is idle.finance . The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com

Idle Token Trading

