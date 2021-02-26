IDEX (IDEX) Price Reaches $0.0508 on Exchanges

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. In the last seven days, IDEX has traded 38.6% lower against the dollar. IDEX has a market capitalization of $29.25 million and approximately $2.70 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IDEX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0508 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IDEX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00053952 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $326.71 or 0.00700937 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00029548 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00034515 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006427 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00058657 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00039742 BTC.

IDEX Profile

IDEX (IDEX) is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 575,734,854 coins. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IDEX is idex.market . The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

Buying and Selling IDEX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IDEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.