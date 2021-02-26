ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.10-8.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.2-3.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.16 billion.ICON Public also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 8.10-8.50 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on ICLR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of ICON Public from $179.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist upgraded shares of ICON Public from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICON Public from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $195.33.

NASDAQ ICLR traded down $1.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $182.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,354. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $208.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.85. ICON Public has a twelve month low of $104.28 and a twelve month high of $223.62.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $760.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.16 million. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ICON Public will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

