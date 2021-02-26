ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ICON plc is a global full service clinical research organisation. The company provides contract clinical research services to the pharmaceutical industry worldwide. “

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on ICON Public from $179.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $195.33.

NASDAQ ICLR traded down $2.33 on Thursday, reaching $182.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,354. ICON Public has a 12-month low of $104.28 and a 12-month high of $223.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $208.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.85. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $760.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.16 million. ICON Public had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ICON Public will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICLR. CWM LLC grew its holdings in ICON Public by 40.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in ICON Public by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 255 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in ICON Public by 519.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 489 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in ICON Public in the third quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in ICON Public in the third quarter valued at $219,000. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

