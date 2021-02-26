iCo Therapeutics Inc. (ICO.V) (CVE:ICO) Shares Up 18.8%

iCo Therapeutics Inc. (ICO.V) (CVE:ICO) shares traded up 18.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 2,136,430 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 2,026,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.05. The company has a market cap of C$19.99 million and a PE ratio of -10.83.

iCo Therapeutics Inc. (ICO.V) (CVE:ICO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

iCo Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of drug candidates to treat ocular and infectious diseases. Its in-licensed product candidates include iCo-008, a human monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat ulcerative colitis and bullous pemphigoid; and Oral AmpB Delivery System, an oral formulation of Amphotericin B that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of systemic fungal and parasitic infections.

