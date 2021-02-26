ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.35-4.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.525-1.575 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.57 billion.

NASDAQ:ICFI traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.45. 172,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,074. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.05 and a 200 day moving average of $73.05. ICF International has a 12 month low of $47.75 and a 12 month high of $90.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.22. ICF International had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.77%. On average, analysts predict that ICF International will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ICFI. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of ICF International from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Truist upped their target price on shares of ICF International from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ICF International has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.83.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

