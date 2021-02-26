ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Canaccord Genuity

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.52% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Truist lifted their price target on ICF International from $95.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.83.

Get ICF International alerts:

Shares of ICFI stock opened at $85.09 on Friday. ICF International has a 1-year low of $47.75 and a 1-year high of $86.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.05.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.22. ICF International had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 4.19%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ICF International will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in ICF International by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ICF International by 152.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ICF International by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICF International during the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of ICF International by 526.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.