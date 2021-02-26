Iberdrola (BME:IBE) Given a €14.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on Iberdrola (BME:IBE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.50 ($17.06) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on Iberdrola and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €13.20 ($15.53) price objective on Iberdrola and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Iberdrola currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €12.05 ($14.17).

Iberdrola has a 1 year low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a 1 year high of €7.30 ($8.59).

Read More: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.