Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Announces Earnings Results

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 0.94%.

HY stock traded down $12.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $83.73. 179,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,381. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.53. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $102.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.69 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.3175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th.

In other news, Chairman Alfred M. Et Al Rankin sold 83,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $4,647,237.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Btr 2020 Gst Trust F/B/O Elisa purchased 7,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $408,036.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 30.91% of the company’s stock.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

