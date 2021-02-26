HyperCash Hits Market Cap of $39.83 Million (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 26th. One HyperCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.88 or 0.00001896 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HyperCash has traded down 31.6% against the U.S. dollar. HyperCash has a total market cap of $39.83 million and approximately $13.32 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,228.50 or 0.99180527 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00037473 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.62 or 0.00458312 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007247 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $399.44 or 0.00856980 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $124.90 or 0.00267961 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.90 or 0.00119922 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00007128 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002186 BTC.

HyperCash (CRYPTO:HC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,063,085 coins. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperCash’s official website is h.cash . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

