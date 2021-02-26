Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1625 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%.

Huntsman has raised its dividend by 30.0% over the last three years.

HUN stock opened at $27.63 on Friday. Huntsman has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $29.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Huntsman had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Huntsman will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HUN. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.61.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

