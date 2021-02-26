Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1625 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%.
Huntsman has raised its dividend by 30.0% over the last three years.
HUN stock opened at $27.63 on Friday. Huntsman has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $29.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on HUN. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.61.
About Huntsman
Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.
