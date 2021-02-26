Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) VP Chad N. Boudreaux Sells 1,995 Shares

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.98, for a total transaction of $375,020.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,405,016.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $183.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.91. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.44 and a twelve month high of $227.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $170.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.21). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 36.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,151,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $196,321,000 after buying an additional 130,648 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 874,708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $123,115,000 after buying an additional 189,019 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 725,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $123,757,000 after buying an additional 374,417 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 690,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $117,766,000 after buying an additional 112,764 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 537,303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,599,000 after buying an additional 106,828 shares during the period. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HII has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.08.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

