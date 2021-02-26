Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Price Target Raised to $17.25 at Morgan Stanley

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $16.25 to $17.25 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huntington Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.24.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 590,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,790,984. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. Huntington Bancshares has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $16.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.69.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.24%.

In other news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $2,716,400.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 425,499 shares in the company, valued at $6,684,589.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $1,027,272.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 503,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,838,629.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 18.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 51,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 61.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $142,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 16.3% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 80,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 94.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 166,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 80,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.