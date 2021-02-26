Hunting (LON:HTG) Shares Gap Up to $259.80

Hunting PLC (LON:HTG) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 259.80 ($3.39), but opened at GBX 272 ($3.55). Hunting shares last traded at GBX 257.80 ($3.37), with a volume of 81,016 shares traded.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Hunting from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 286.82 ($3.75).

The company has a market cap of £417.30 million and a PE ratio of -2.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 222.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 182.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

