Hudbay Minerals’ (HBM) Sector Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$12.00 target price on the mining company’s stock.

HBM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. Haywood Securities increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday. CSFB set a C$11.00 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals to C$12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hudbay Minerals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$11.44.

Shares of HBM opened at C$9.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.59 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.55 billion and a PE ratio of -17.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.55. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of C$1.66 and a 52-week high of C$10.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.66%.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

