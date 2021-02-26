Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 78,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $4,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HUBG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Hub Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Hub Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in Hub Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Hub Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hub Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Hub Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Hub Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.92.

In other Hub Group news, Director Charles R. Reaves sold 4,000 shares of Hub Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,353,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HUBG opened at $57.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Hub Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.51 and a 52 week high of $61.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 1.00.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.05%. Equities analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Hub Group Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG).

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.