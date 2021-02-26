HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Upgraded at AlphaValue

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) was upgraded by AlphaValue to a “reduce” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

HSBC has been the topic of several other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Get HSBC alerts:

NYSE HSBC opened at $30.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.36, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. HSBC has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $35.87.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. HSBC had a positive return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HSBC will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in HSBC in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in HSBC in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in HSBC in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in HSBC by 529.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, and financial planning services.

See Also: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.