HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HSBC had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 2.95%.

HSBC opened at $30.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.36, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.61. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.11.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.745 per share. This represents a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HSBC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of HSBC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Investec lowered shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. HSBC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, and financial planning services.

