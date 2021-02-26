Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Sets New 1-Year High on Earnings Beat

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $93.55 and last traded at $93.50, with a volume of 73384 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.28.

The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 43.55% and a return on equity of 25.66%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.90.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Vikram Karnani sold 8,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $728,734.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,383.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 63,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total value of $4,474,753.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,987,384.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 346,619 shares of company stock worth $26,652,435. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 224.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

