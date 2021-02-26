Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 43.55%.

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP traded down $4.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $90.57. 3,474,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,067,676. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.37. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a twelve month low of $23.81 and a twelve month high of $96.54.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.90.

In related news, EVP Vikram Karnani sold 2,731 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total value of $209,768.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,935,537.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 10,786 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $970,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,108,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 346,619 shares of company stock worth $26,652,435. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

