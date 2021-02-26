Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

B. Riley restated their neutral rating on shares of Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Compass Point cut shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Horizon Technology Finance currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.92.

NASDAQ:HRZN opened at $14.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.97 million, a PE ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.83 and its 200 day moving average is $12.73. Horizon Technology Finance has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $15.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,639 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,068 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

