Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Stock Holdings Increased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.24% of Horace Mann Educators worth $4,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HMN. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,263,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,617,000 after acquiring an additional 225,991 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 368,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,507,000 after acquiring an additional 183,388 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 869,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,045,000 after acquiring an additional 167,099 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,960,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $199,089,000 after acquiring an additional 96,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,698,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,402,000 after acquiring an additional 71,144 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $140,528.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $147,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HMN opened at $39.30 on Friday. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a one year low of $30.48 and a one year high of $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.61 and its 200-day moving average is $38.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.64.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.22. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 9.18%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Horace Mann Educators from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes heart, cancer, accident, and limited supplemental disability coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

