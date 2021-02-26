HOQU Price Reaches $0.0016 on Top Exchanges (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 41.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 26th. Over the last week, HOQU has traded 44.3% lower against the US dollar. HOQU has a market capitalization of $263,642.83 and approximately $387,321.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HOQU token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00054110 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $328.24 or 0.00705765 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00029876 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00035185 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00006497 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00059217 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00039752 BTC.

HOQU Profile

HOQU is a token. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io

HOQU Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOQU using one of the exchanges listed above.

