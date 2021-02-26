Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.53

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.525 per share on Wednesday, April 7th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HKXCY traded down $3.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.27. 458,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,987. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has a 1 year low of $25.91 and a 1 year high of $74.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.69 and a 200 day moving average of $53.29.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates stock exchanges and futures exchanges, and related clearing houses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the United Kingdom. It operates in five segments: Cash, Equity and Financial Derivatives, Commodities, Post Trade, and Technology.

