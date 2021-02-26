Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on HMPT. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Point Capital presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.00.
NASDAQ:HMPT opened at $12.04 on Tuesday. Home Point Capital has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $13.15.
Home Point Capital Company Profile
Home Point Capital Inc operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. The company was founded in 2015 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Further Reading: Key terms to understand channel trading
Receive News & Ratings for Home Point Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Point Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.