Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on HMPT. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Point Capital presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.00.

NASDAQ:HMPT opened at $12.04 on Tuesday. Home Point Capital has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $13.15.

In other news, CEO William Andrew Newman sold 56,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $685,544.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,022,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,429,562.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Vi L.P. Trident sold 7,047,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $85,693,720.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,118,937 shares of company stock valued at $86,566,274 in the last ninety days.

Home Point Capital Company Profile

Home Point Capital Inc operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. The company was founded in 2015 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

