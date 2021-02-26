Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JMP Securities started coverage on Home Point Capital in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Home Point Capital in a research note on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Home Point Capital in a research note on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Home Point Capital in a research note on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Home Point Capital in a research note on Tuesday. They set an equal weight rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Home Point Capital currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.00.

Home Point Capital stock opened at $12.04 on Tuesday. Home Point Capital has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $13.15.

In other news, insider Jr. Phillip R. Shoemaker sold 6,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $84,183.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,213.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Vi L.P. Trident sold 7,047,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $85,693,720.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,118,937 shares of company stock worth $86,566,274 over the last ninety days.

Home Point Capital Company Profile

Home Point Capital Inc operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. The company was founded in 2015 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

