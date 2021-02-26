Home Point Capital Inc. Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $4.82 Per Share (NASDAQ:HMPT)

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Home Point Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.82 for the year. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Home Point Capital’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.03 EPS.

Get Home Point Capital alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on HMPT. Bank of America started coverage on Home Point Capital in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Home Point Capital in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on Home Point Capital in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Home Point Capital in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Home Point Capital in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Home Point Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

HMPT opened at $12.04 on Thursday. Home Point Capital has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $13.15.

In related news, CEO William Andrew Newman sold 56,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $685,544.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,022,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,429,562.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CIO Maria N. Fregosi sold 7,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $85,691.52. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 127,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,695.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,118,937 shares of company stock valued at $86,566,274 in the last 90 days.

Home Point Capital Company Profile

Home Point Capital Inc operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. The company was founded in 2015 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Read More: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Home Point Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Point Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.