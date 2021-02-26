HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. HollyFrontier had a positive return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 3.34%.

HollyFrontier stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,106,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,445,065. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.31 and its 200 day moving average is $24.85. HollyFrontier has a 1-year low of $16.81 and a 1-year high of $39.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. HollyFrontier’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

HFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on HollyFrontier from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Argus cut HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

