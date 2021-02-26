HOLD Achieves Market Cap of $5.56 Million (HOLD)

HOLD (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 26th. Over the last seven days, HOLD has traded down 22% against the dollar. One HOLD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HOLD has a market capitalization of $5.56 million and $4,301.00 worth of HOLD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.80 or 0.00485566 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.09 or 0.00066563 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.18 or 0.00081753 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00057299 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00075867 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 33.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.27 or 0.00463030 BTC.

HOLD Profile

HOLD’s total supply is 923,453,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,821,305 tokens. HOLD’s official website is hold.co . HOLD’s official Twitter account is @HoldHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . HOLD’s official message board is medium.com/@HoldHQ

According to CryptoCompare, “HOLD is a peer-to-peer lending platform that provides instant cash advances against cryptocurrency collateral. Hold allows members to leverage their crypto-assets as collateral to obtain fiat whenever they need it, saving them from selling the cryptos they hold dear. Cash Advances are instant and can be used globally through the HOLD prepaid card and mobile app. The HOLD token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum whose primary purpose is to allow a membership system, provide a cashback program and pay additional incentives to lenders through a status level program. “

HOLD Token Trading

