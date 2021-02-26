HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. HMS had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $194.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

HMSY stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.77. 44,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,301,979. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. HMS has a 52 week low of $18.19 and a 52 week high of $37.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.81.

Several analysts recently commented on HMSY shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of HMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. CJS Securities downgraded shares of HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of HMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HMS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.22.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

