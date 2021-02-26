Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.34 (OTCMKTS:HKMPF)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share on Monday, April 26th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th.

HKMPF stock traded down $2.15 on Friday, hitting $32.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 920. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.84. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on HKMPF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Peel Hunt cut Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.