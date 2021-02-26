HighCape Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:CAPA) Stock Price Up 9.5%

HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CAPA) shares were up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.40 and last traded at $16.49. Approximately 1,632,517 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 1,503,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.06.

About HighCape Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:CAPA)

HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

