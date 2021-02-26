Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $68.10

Shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $68.10 and last traded at $67.71, with a volume of 20283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.34.

HIBB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hibbett Sports currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

In other news, Director Anthony F. Crudele sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Also, SVP David Mitchell Benck sold 8,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $448,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIBB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 8,367.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 880,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,638,000 after buying an additional 869,609 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the fourth quarter worth approximately $842,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,650,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,393,000 after purchasing an additional 122,740 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the third quarter worth approximately $4,653,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the third quarter worth approximately $3,764,000.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and e-commerce Websites under the hibbett.com and citygear.com names.

