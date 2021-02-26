HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Equities researchers at Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Danske lowered HEXPOL AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS HXPLF opened at $11.31 on Friday. HEXPOL AB has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $11.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.86.

HEXPOL AB (publ) develops, manufactures, and sells various polymer compounds and engineered products in Sweden and internationally. It operates through two business areas, HEXPOL Compounding and HEXPOL Engineered Products. The HEXPOL Compounding business area offers rubber compounds, including elastomers, such as silicone and fluoro-carbon rubber; and thermoplastic elastomer and thermoplastic compounds for the automotive and engineering, construction, transportation, energy, oil and gas, consumer, and cable and wire industries, as well as manufacturers of medical technology.

