Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 310.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,086,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 822,139 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $52,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in Hexcel by 496.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Hexcel during the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hexcel during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Hexcel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Shares of NYSE:HXL opened at $54.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a P/E/G ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.90. Hexcel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.54 and a fifty-two week high of $71.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $295.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.47 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 7.52%. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $499,826.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,614.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

