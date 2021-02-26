Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Alliance Global Partners

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Alliance Global Partners in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $230.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $167.50. Alliance Global Partners’ price target points to a potential upside of 20.73% from the stock’s previous close.

HSKA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Heska from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Heska from $157.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Heska in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Heska from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Heska from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.33.

Heska stock opened at $190.51 on Wednesday. Heska has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $217.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.81 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.96.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.47. Heska had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $64.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.10 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Heska will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Heska by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,298,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $128,232,000 after purchasing an additional 35,111 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Heska by 28.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after buying an additional 7,145 shares in the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heska during the fourth quarter worth $4,129,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heska by 2.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,340,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Heska by 251.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

About Heska

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

