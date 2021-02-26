Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $37.99 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) will post sales of $37.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heritage Commerce’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $40.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $36.67 million. Heritage Commerce posted sales of $41.77 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will report full-year sales of $148.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $141.70 million to $160.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $152.53 million, with estimates ranging from $140.38 million to $165.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Heritage Commerce.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 17.58%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HTBK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on Heritage Commerce from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet raised Heritage Commerce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Heritage Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.38.

In related news, EVP Michael Eugene Benito sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $41,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,561.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.94 per share, with a total value of $89,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,602.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Heritage Commerce by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,704,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,993,000 after buying an additional 18,476 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Heritage Commerce by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 578,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,128,000 after buying an additional 192,136 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Heritage Commerce by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,945,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,606,000 after buying an additional 236,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in Heritage Commerce by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 919,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,152,000 after buying an additional 181,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HTBK traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.52. 280,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,689. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.39 million, a P/E ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Heritage Commerce has a one year low of $6.04 and a one year high of $11.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.60%.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

