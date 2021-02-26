Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Given “Buy” Rating at B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hercules Capital’s FY2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hercules Capital currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.64.

Shares of NYSE:HTGC opened at $15.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Hercules Capital has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $16.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.21 and its 200-day moving average is $13.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.57.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $75.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.59 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 42.72%. Hercules Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.08%. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is 90.78%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 54,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 204.1% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 684,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,920,000 after purchasing an additional 459,234 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $534,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 23,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.89% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

