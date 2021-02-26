Herc (NYSE:HRI) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Herc (NYSE:HRI) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Herc from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Herc in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Herc from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Herc presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.43.

Shares of HRI stock opened at $88.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22. Herc has a 12 month low of $11.81 and a 12 month high of $89.83.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $520.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.75 million. Herc had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 13.48%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Herc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 70,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total transaction of $4,621,089.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,926 shares in the company, valued at $13,823,627.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Herc by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Herc by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Herc by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Herc by 40,000.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Herc in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

