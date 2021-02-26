Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,670 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.18% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $11,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter worth about $1,228,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 288.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares in the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on HLF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Herbalife Nutrition has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.17.

HLF opened at $44.78 on Friday. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 12 month low of $20.73 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.32.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.13). Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 103.36% and a net margin of 6.64%. Equities research analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Edi Hienrich sold 6,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total transaction of $311,301.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,626.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Levy sold 11,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total value of $617,158.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 570,774 shares in the company, valued at $31,655,126.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,673,545 shares of company stock valued at $610,167,026 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

