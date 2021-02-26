Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) Trading Down 9.7%

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA)’s share price traded down 9.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.96 and last traded at $1.96. 10,650,857 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 80% from the average session volume of 5,909,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $17.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.33.

In other news, CEO Robert T. Foster acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Also, CEO Robert T. Foster purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.58 per share, for a total transaction of $39,500.00. Insiders bought 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $157,620 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HEPA. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

About Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA)

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pleiotropic drug therapy for the treatment of chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed the Phase I clinical trials for multiple biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver diseases; and Tenofovir exalidex, a lipid acyclic nucleoside phosphonate that delivers high intracellular concentrations of the active antiviral agent tenofovir diphosphate for the treatment of Hepatitis B.

