Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Stock Price Down 10.7%

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)’s share price was down 10.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.62 and last traded at $4.76. Approximately 4,123,463 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 2,240,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Helix Energy Solutions Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $729.78 million, a P/E ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.72.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 0.53%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,787,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $95,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,918 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the third quarter worth about $4,246,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,556,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,739,000 after purchasing an additional 973,561 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 246.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 752,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 535,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 247.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 746,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 531,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

