HeidelbergCement’s (HDELY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HeidelbergCement has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.00.

OTCMKTS:HDELY opened at $16.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.84. HeidelbergCement has a 1-year low of $6.24 and a 1-year high of $16.80.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

