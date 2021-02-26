HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) (ETR:HEI) PT Set at €74.00 by Barclays

HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) (ETR:HEI) has been assigned a €74.00 ($87.06) target price by stock analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €66.86 ($78.66).

Shares of HEI stock opened at €67.30 ($79.18) on Wednesday. HeidelbergCement AG has a 52-week low of €29.00 ($34.12) and a 52-week high of €69.70 ($82.00). The stock has a market cap of $13.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €64.59 and a 200-day moving average of €57.96.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

